CAPITAL PROCUREMENT BUYER

Company NES Global Talent

Location Kings Mountain

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Buyer Jobs

Salary $35 to $50 Per hour

Job ID 591575

Create Purchase Orders in SAPSet up Vendors in SAPManage a Procurement Card including monthly reconcilingManage bidding processes for capital project equipment and services ensuring a fair and efficient bidding process, clear communication, and optimum bidder selectionWork with project managers to develop procurement plans for capital projects. Participate in executing the plan from project development to warranty execution, as needed.Enforce compliance with corporate policies, and educate internal customers on these policies and guidelines.Work with corporate Capital Procurement and the local project team to adjust procedures where necessary to meet the needs of the project and function in the regional business environment.Communicate effectively with the project team and with leadership to ensure success of the project.Actively support an environment of ethical work practicesHelp support safe working conditions and safe work practicesIdentify, communicate and execute cost reduction opportunitiesWork in close alignment with Corporate Purchasing to leverage existing supply contracts.Identify sources for materials and services as neededEstablished in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.