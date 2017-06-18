Canada Fort St. John: Service Supervisor I - Cementing

Company Energy Jobline

About the Role:

Category Management Jobs

Sub_Category Quantity Surveying

Job ID 588990

We are looking for the right people - people who want to innovate, achieve, grow and lead. We attract and retain the best talent by investing in our employees and empowering them to develop themselves and their careers. Experience the challenges, rewards and opportunity of working for one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the global energy industry.We bring out the best in wells - and people. Coordinating cementing service line work at the well site, and providing quality customer service are the requirements of this job. As a Cementing Service Supervisor I, you will provide the planning necessary for the job including instruction to the crew and equipment used. You will ensure customer satisfaction with work performed, coordinate and direct the activities of service operators, and coordinate the clean up, repair and preparation of equipment for the next job. Requirements include a high school education or similar and 1 year as Cementing Service Operator II. A license to drive a commercial vehicle may be required.10403-87th Ave Lot 7&8 Sec 36, Fort St. John, British Columbia, V1J 5K6, Canada40768Experienced HireOperationsCementingFull TimeCompensation is competitive and commensurate with experience.