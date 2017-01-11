CAD Design Technician - Electrical

Company G2 Recruitment

Location Leeds,West Yorkshire,England

About the Role:

The role will be for a for a electrical cad techician/cad technican to join them on a contractual basis, they have an immediate need for cad technicians to work with thier febrication/prduction teams, the role will be to create designs for wiremen/technician to wire control panels.

START: ASAP

LOCATION: Leeds

DURATION: 6 Month Rolling

RATES: Market Rates

Specification:

CAD Design (2D required)

Electrical/control panel/wiring design experience

Design for production experience

Any power projects experience is very beneficial

