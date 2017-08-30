Buyer III - Billerica, Massachusetts

Company Progressive GE

Location United States,North America

About the Role:

We Are Recruiting in Billerica, Massachusetts

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for buyers to work for a world renowned oilfield service provider. This is a fantastic opportunity to begin a career in the oil and gas industry.

What will you be doing?

Job responsibilities include, but not limited to:

* Assisting in the development of cost-effective and high quality purchase and service orders and ensuring they are produced on time and administered in accordance with the company's procedures.* Ensuring the availability of goods and services, which meet the needs of the company* Contributing to the company and ensure that exposure to contractual and/or commercial risks is minimal.* Negotiating with suppliers to ensure the highest quality of materials for the lowest price.

Qualification/Skills requirements:

* Oracle experience required* SAP experience preferred* Planning and Buying experience* Experience expediting parts to suppliers

This is a fantastic opportunity to work for a leading oilfield service provider and excel in a fast paced environment. This is a challenging and fulfilling position with the opportunity to begin a career in the oil and gas industry. If you are interested in applying for this position, please get in touch today

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Buyer Jobs

Salary $29 to $29 Per hour

Apply Apply Now