Buyer - Engineering - Contract - Bristol

Market leading manufacturing R&D company is look for a Buyer or Senior Buyer for an immediate start in Bristol. The company design complex systems for use in a variety of industries and require a Buyer to work in the New product Introduction Department.

The minimum requirements for this role are:

- Engineering Understanding

- Previous experience in Buying or Commercial Background

- Attention to Detail 5 years experience within a manufacturing environment requiring an essential need for a responsive supply base.

At least 3 years experience in a purchasing and supply function within a JIT manufacturing environment at Senior or Strategic buyer level

The company is located to the Southwest of Bristol and have 3 Month Rolling contract available for work in the procurement team in the Engineering team respectively.

The is an excellent opportunity to join a progressive company for a long term and very stable contract.

