Buyer - Engineering - Contract - Bristol

About the Role:
Buyer
3-6 Mth Contract
Bristol
Engineering
Market leading manufacturing R&D company is look for a Buyer or Senior Buyer for an immediate start in Bristol. The company design complex systems for use in a variety of industries and require a Buyer to work in the New product Introduction Department.
The minimum requirements for this role are:
- Engineering Understanding
- Previous experience in Buying or Commercial Background
- Attention to Detail 5 years experience within a manufacturing environment requiring an essential need for a responsive supply base.
At least 3 years experience in a purchasing and supply function within a JIT manufacturing environment at Senior or Strategic buyer level
The company is located to the Southwest of Bristol and have 3 Month Rolling contract available for work in the procurement team in the Engineering team respectively.
The is an excellent opportunity to join a progressive company for a long term and very stable contract.
