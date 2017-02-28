Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Midrand

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting a Buyer for our Midrand office.

* Handle accomplishment of all duties delegated by the Senior Buyer or Procurement Manager* Manage procurement of allocated commodities at lowest cost consistent with material requisitions, departmental and project requirements and at correct delivery point within scheduled time limits* Handle accomplishment of the duties listed in this job description either personally or by delegation to supervise personnel in accordance to their duties* Handle competence and performance of supervised personnel within applicable procedures, schedules, and manhour and cost budgets

Skills / Qualifications

Job Type Permanent

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Buyer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 528859

* Degree in Business or Engineering (or similar)* 3-5 years experience in Project Engineering environment* Understanding of general practices, procedure and methods of procurement* Proficient in using MS Suite software