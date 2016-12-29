Business Development Manager (Dammam, Saudi Arabia)

Company Spencer Ogden

Business Development Manager (Dammam based)Function DescriptionBased in our office in Dammam (Saudi Arabia), you:*Develop the industrial chemicals market (Oil&Gas, Glass, Detergents, Paints & Coating, F&B) from scratch.*Identify the market, customers and potential through research, networking and past experiences.*Contact the potential customers and communicate our USP by telephone or email, introduce the company and re-establish a business relationship over a time span and vist these customers on a regular basis.*Generate inquiries from the customer through close follow up either by telephone or visits.*Calculate prices and offer the customer on either CIF or DAP terms for products from a given list. Here fore you work together with the pricing team based in Europe.*Develop new products with the customers and arrange samples and specifications from the supplier.*Keep track of your progress through a customer progress pipeline and report the progress on weekly basis to the senior managementProfile*You have a minimum of 5 years experience in a sales or business development function with a renowned company in the Dammam region and preferably active within the oil&gas, detergents and/or glass industries.*You followed an economic or business program with exposure to international trade and/or Supply Chain. In addition you are proficient in Excel, Power point and/or any CRM program.*You have a fluent knowledge of English. Knowledge of other languages like Arabic and Urdu are a plus.*You have dealt with chemical products and have good knowledge on their application.*You definitively have a commercial mindset with strong communicative abilities enabling you to establish long-term relationships with the customer.*You work proactively and are enthusiastic to succeed though being extremely accurate in your approach.*You work independently, though not afraid to request help if necessary.*You are a self-learner and believe in gaining deeper interest in the products you deal in as part of completing your profile.*You are result driven, organized and flexible and with a talent for negotiations.For more information about this role please contact our Dubai office