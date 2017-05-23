Business Analyst III

About the Role:Job Responsibilities:
- Develop actionable and sustainable reports and/or dashboards on Supply Chain Management activity for our internal team, business partners and supported category teams.
- Generate the monthly and quarterly SCM Services Summary reports for our key business partners.
- Run contracting reports out of PACTs.
- Able to run spend and contract reports out of SIMS.
- Support the SCM Services Contracting Plan - Improving reliability and accuracy.
- Monitor PACTs ticket activity and proactively assist contract advisors and supervisors with ticket management.
- Work with the Contingent Labor Management and Program Management Office team to develop and distribute monthly reports.
- Participate on Contingent Labor Management project initiatives and assist with preparation of presentations.
- Establish and maintain communication services across business units or from the project team to the organization.
- Establish and document business processes.
Skills:
- Verbal and written communication skills, attention to detail, customer service and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently and manage one's time.
- Knowledge of business and management principles involved in strategic planning, resource allocation and production methods.
- Ability to apply accounting and mathematical principles to work as needed.
- Ability to analyze business trends and project future outcomes.
- Previous experience with computer applications, such as PowerPoint and Excel; experience a must.
- Experience using Tibco Spotfire a plus.
Education/Experiences:
- Bachelor's degree in business management, economics, finance, accounting or relevant field required.
- 5-7 years experience required.