Business Analyst III

Company NES Global Talent

Location San Ramon

About the Role:

Develop actionable and sustainable reports and/or dashboards on Supply Chain Management activity for our internal team, business partners and supported category teams.

Generate the monthly and quarterly SCM Services Summary reports for our key business partners.

Run contracting reports out of PACTs.

Able to run spend and contract reports out of SIMS.

Support the SCM Services Contracting Plan - Improving reliability and accuracy.

Monitor PACTs ticket activity and proactively assist contract advisors and supervisors with ticket management.

Work with the Contingent Labor Management and Program Management Office team to develop and distribute monthly reports.

Participate on Contingent Labor Management project initiatives and assist with preparation of presentations.

Establish and maintain communication services across business units or from the project team to the organization.

Establish and document business processes.

Verbal and written communication skills, attention to detail, customer service and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and manage one's time.

Knowledge of business and management principles involved in strategic planning, resource allocation and production methods.

Ability to apply accounting and mathematical principles to work as needed.

Ability to analyze business trends and project future outcomes.

Previous experience with computer applications, such as PowerPoint and Excel; experience a must.

Experience using Tibco Spotfire a plus.

Bachelor's degree in business management, economics, finance, accounting or relevant field required.

5-7 years experience required.

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Supply Chain Analyst Jobs

Salary $48 to $54 Per hour

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 571504

Job Responsibilities:Skills:Education/Experiences:Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.