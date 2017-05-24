Company NES Global Talent

Location Houston

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Procurement Analyst

Salary $33 to $35 Per hour

Job ID 571591

Description:The Business Analyst position will support Category Management, Contracting and the Business Management function within DWEP SCM. 5-7 years experience required.1) The position will support D&C and G&G Category Management on category plans, SQM, market intelligence, should cost models, developing business cases and sourcing/negotiations to maximize the company's value while considering commercial aspects and executing the business plan.2) The position will support the issuing of complex contracts and work with stakeholders to minimize the company's exposure to risk while considering commercial aspects and executing the business plan.3) The positon will support contracting governance, compliance, and working relationship with Legal through supporting the documentation, implementation, improvement, and compliance of core contracting processes and procedures including but not limited to SOW development, facilitation of bids and the support of contract negotiations.4) The position will support the Business Management function by providing analytical analysis, generating a variety of reports, supporting the development of EFIs, assisting with budgeting/planning, OE, SCM scorecard, MGC compliance, audit, catalog Improvement, Lean Sigma, spend reporting and all other general business analytics.Key Deliverables:1. Leading SQM efforts2. Managing eSourcing events3. Analyzing RFQ/RFP data4. Conducting spend analysis5. Authoring presentation material for internal and external stakeholders6. Running ad hoc reports7. Identifying opportunities to optimize P2P processes8. Leading efforts to streamline P2P processesEstablished in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.