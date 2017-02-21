Company Eden Scott

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

We are supporting our client with their requirement for a Business Analyst (Finance Planning, Performance & Economics) to assist in achieving business goals by supplying key business information timeously and ensuring appropriate challenge and rigour is applied to business plans and forecasts of assets/projects.

You will be a fully qualified Accountant with strong technical accounting knowledge with ability to interpret, analyse and present financial data in business context and hold experience in providing comprehensive value-adding business analysis, and challenge and support in respect of operated and non-operated licences at all stages of the E&P life cycle.

Your duties will include:

* Manage the co-ordination of the quarterly rolling forecast process including provision of variance analysis to local management (eg current forecast vs. previous forecast / actuals / BPC)* Liaise with functions, departments and management teams to ensure accurate forecasts (covering both JV and G&A) are obtained / maintained and enhance budget holder understanding of the reporting processes* Preparation and analysis of the annual Business Performance Contract and partner budgets and liaise with the Financial Planning & Economics team on the inputs for the Long Finance / Business Outlook* Manage the provision of accurate and timely monthly performance analysis, ensuring actuals, variance analysis, accruals and relevant balance sheet positions are as expected* Verify month end results and ensure that partner billings accurately reflect activities and equites* Understand all relevant commercial contracts/agreements together with their financial implications* Represent Finance team at Operating Committee and Finance Committee meetings* Assist with the preparation of Investment Proposals and AFEs as required* Active involvement in any Business Development / Commercial / Legal Agreement reviews (SPA's, JBA's, Unitisation, Royalty, JOAs etc) to identify and highlight any financial / accounting implications and plan ahead for their implementation* Maintain effective working relationship with JV partners ensuring the provision of accurate and timely information for JV/Internal/External audits for all licences* Delegate for Senior Business Analyst

Having both E&P experience and knowledge of SAP would be highly beneficial.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity, apply now.

If this role isn't quite what you are looking for, register your CV at www.edenscott.com and be the first to hear about our latest opportunities by signing up for our job alerts.

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Accountant Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now