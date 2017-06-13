Business Analysis

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Calgary
Posted on 
Monday, June 12, 2017 - 3:59pm

About the Role:

The Role:
The Business Analysis will have the responsibility:

* Significant Decision Analysis(DA) experience and ability to utilize DA methods/tools to support decision making
* Demonstrated experience in developing and documenting business processes and workflows
* Demonstrates experience in developing organizational competency models and employee/contractor head count forecast
* Advance skillsets in Microsoft suites
* Minimum 5 years business analysis experience in Upstream Oil and Gas industry
* Proven ability to facilitate cross functional teams

The Company:
Our client, a major owner/operating company, requires expertise for their LNG mega-project in Western Canada.This position is open to Canadian Citizens and Permanent Residents only.

About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Administration Jobs
Sub_Category 
Administrator Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per hour
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
586727