* Significant Decision Analysis(DA) experience and ability to utilize DA methods/tools to support decision making

* Demonstrated experience in developing and documenting business processes and workflows

* Demonstrates experience in developing organizational competency models and employee/contractor head count forecast

* Advance skillsets in Microsoft suites

* Minimum 5 years business analysis experience in Upstream Oil and Gas industry

* Proven ability to facilitate cross functional teams



Our client, a major owner/operating company, requires expertise for their LNG mega-project in Western Canada.This position is open to Canadian Citizens and Permanent Residents only.



