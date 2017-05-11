About the Role:Our client the UK's leading sustainability support services are seeking to hire an experienced Bureau Administrator to be based in their Surrey Head Office. This is a fantastic opportunity for an individual looking for career progression within an expanding and ambitious company.
Bureau Administrator Responsibilities:
* Responsible for carrying out various bureau tasks including: Data Entry, Invoice Validation and Data analysis.
* Responsible for collation and evaluation of energy data from various client premises.
* Data entry of invoice and consumption data.
* Responsible for data analysis and the investigation of anomalies in report form.
* Collation of invoices - paper and electronic.
* Invoice analysis, including - Investigation of anomalies, liaising with suppliers and invoice validation summary reports.
Bureau Administrator Experience:
* Whilst formal qualifications are not necessary, it is expected that the successful applicant will be extremely numerate and have a good analytical mind.
* Four years working experience in Bureau administration/Invoice validation.
* People management experience.
* Experience working for an Energy Broker.
