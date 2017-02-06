Boiler Erection Engineer - Power Plant

Company Spencer Ogden

Location Vietnam,Far East

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Civil / Structural Engineering Jobs

Salary $6000 to $8000 Per year

Job ID 523957

Roles and Responsibilities- Monitor installation/erection activities of boiler and its auxiliaries at Site and check whether or not installation/erection works are in accordance with approved procedures, applicable standards/laws and state of the art.- Check together with Subcontractor(s) and/or the Client predetermined check-points(ITP) for proper installation/erection of boiler and its auxiliaries at various stages of installation/ erection process.- Review the installation/erection procedures of boiler and its auxiliaries prepared by Subcontractor(s) including planning of temporary platform/supports/devise required for installation/erection works to ensure that the procedures are in line with applicable codes/standards and state of the art and that the installation/erection works are carried out smoothly as scheduled.- Prepare a reply to any inquiry from the Client as well as Subcontractor(s) in respect of installation/erection of boiler and its auxiliaries in consultation with Subcontractor(s) as well as the Client.- Prepare necessary directives and advisory instructions to the Client and/or the Subcontractors in respect of installation/erection of boiler and its auxiliaries.- Chair, if required, monthly and weekly site coordination meetings with Subcontractors with the objective of establishing project and site status for schedule, construction matters, regulatory compliance and risk analysis etc.- Review and confirm the completeness and correctness of the Erection Handover Packages prepared by Subcontractors.- Take the lead in resolving any construction issues in consultation with a responsible Subcontractor(s).Requirements- Minimum 5 years experience within boiler erection engineering- Experience in working on power generation projects within Asia- Ability to relocate and work in Vietnam on a long term contractFor more information about this role please contact our Singapore officeSpencer Ogden Energy Pte LtdAgency License Number: 13C6321