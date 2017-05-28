Blade Engineer

Company Energy Jobline

About the Role:

EDF EN Services UK ("EENS UK") is a fast growing business in the renewable O&M industry. EENS UK has the task of deliver renewable operations and maintenance (O&M) services in the UK. In the last 4 years we have doubled size and grown to be responsible for the operation and maintenance of circa 450MW in 26 wind farms. Our priority is zero harm.



The job holder will report to the O&M Engineering manager working closely with the Engineering team. He/she will develop, execute and take ownership of the EDF ENS blade management strategy, responsible for maintaining the integrity of all wind turbine rotor blades within the portfolio throughout their operational life.





The post holder's responsibilities include:



Zero harm: lead by example.

Maintaining the highest levels of safety to comply with all health and safety requirements.

Take care of personal health and safety and that of other persons and environment protection.

Strict compliance of Company Code of Ethics.

Provide field technical support regarding blades and composites of our wind turbines throughout UK and from time to in Europe.

Establish technical relationship with major suppliers or consultants

Perform site visits throughout for quality control of blade interventions performed by subcontractors.

Be able to perform blade inspections on our portfolio wind farms.

Be able to assess blades' health and estimate remaining working time for blade/s.

Record blades' types, risks and health status per turbine.

Develop, test and bring to operational state advanced inspection methods in order to detect and characterize blade issues or potential issues

Perform damage assessment following blade inspections and evaluate repairs on blades.

After an inspection of damage, perform diagnostics and provide clear statements regarding the decision to restart the affected turbines.

Propose and organize preventive actions, immediate corrective actions and long term corrective actions for blade maintenance.

Perform Root Cause Analysis (RCA) and event reporting on blade defects, malfunctions, etc.

Drafting Blade related procedures related to field activities.

Develop and put in place improvement solutions (retrofits) in order to enhance the blade reliability and performance and reduce long term O&M costs

Be involved on engineering projects.

Share lessons learned with the maintenance team and EDF EN Services.

Those lists are not exhaustive and can evolve according to the company's needs.





ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications and Experience



Strong commitment to safety and quality.

5 years of turbine multi technology experience or in similar positions.

Engineering background, good technical knowledge of composites used in blades, curing process, etc.

Industry recognised blade inspection and repair certification.

Good understanding of renewable operations and Maintenance.



Technical and Commercial Knowledge and Skills:



Mechanical solid background

Excellent analytical thinking

Strong sense of organisation and planning

Able to work at heights and enjoying being in the field

Able to lead and coordinate an ad-hoc team for a specific achievement.

Good understanding of renewable operations.

Good knowledge in the application of UK based Wind Turbine Safety Rules.

Ability to understand and manage risks.

Ability to work independently towards a set of objective/s.

Excellent (English) oral and written communication skills.

Good command of Microsoft Office package (MS Excel, MS Word, MS Power Point, etc.)

Use of SAP

French language an advantage.







Leadership Skills:



Ability to identify critical business issues

Good judgement and decision making

InspirationIntegrityHonourable, trustworthy, fair and honestPersistent, determined and resilientImpactGet results and make things happenInfluence, sell, persuade at all levelsTake measured risksInvolvementCreate a working environment of safety, autonomy and trustEngage motivate and involve others

Core values:

