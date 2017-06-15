Billing Invoice Coordinator

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

We are seeking an experienced Invoicing Coordinator for our client in the Dyce area. This is a staff role.Key experience sought:Equipment Rental/Hire Billing Experience and invoice reconciliationHire control database managementAbility to understand and apply contractual arrangementsMAIN DUTIESManaging the completed Receiving Reports (RR) to ensure return dates are correct and maintain the Billing Ticket (BT) status.Raising and issuing invoices - Inspection, Repairs, Re-bills in a timely manner.Updating Invoice details on the Repairs Register and liaising with Operations / Procurement departments.Filing documentation in customer files and general housekeeping.Assist in the production and checking of the month end rental invoices prior to posting and submission to customers.Assist with the month end BT and Invoice Summary report checks.Deal with customer telephone calls and queries.Provide holiday cover for reception as requiredPrevious experience in invoice processing / accounts.Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).Working knowledge of asset hiring system.