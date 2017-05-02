BDM - Kazakstan (Oil Field Services)

Company Spencer Ogden

Location Kazakhstan

About the Role:

My client is a Global Oil Field Service company, who are currently looking for an onshore Business Development Manager based in Kazakhstan.Requirements:- Must be based in Kazakhstan already or from Russia willing to move over,- Must speak English and Russian fluently.- Proven track record in Oil&Gas services sales.- The Individual can come from a service business or customer.- Role is travel based, so must be willing to travel within Kazakhstan.For more information about this role please contact our Dubai office