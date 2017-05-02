BDM - Kazakstan (Oil Field Services)

Spencer Ogden
Kazakhstan
Tuesday, May 2, 2017 - 4:43am

About the Role:


My client is a Global Oil Field Service company, who are currently looking for an onshore Business Development Manager based in Kazakhstan.
Requirements:
- Must be based in Kazakhstan already or from Russia willing to move over,
- Must speak English and Russian fluently.
- Proven track record in Oil&Gas services sales.
- The Individual can come from a service business or customer.
- Role is travel based, so must be willing to travel within Kazakhstan.

For more information about this role please contact our Dubai office
Permanent
Sales and Marketing Jobs
Sales Manager
554379