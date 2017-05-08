Company Fircroft

Location Varna

About the Role:

The Company:

Our client is a shipping and logistics leader.

We are looking a Base Manager for his activities in Bulgaria. He will be involved in the Drilling campaign of an Oil&Gas Operator.

It's a resident position for a project with a start date in July and a duration of 5 to 10 months

Accommodations in Varna are provided by our client.



The Role:

Base Manager shall receive instructions from Logistics Superintendent, and work daily with him, in order to fulfil the contract requirements.

The Base Manager shall be responsible for the management of all activities of his crew and all Sub-Contractors.

He shall organizes overall coordination of the cipany and subcontractor teams.

He is the focal point of the COMPANY regarding Logistics activities.

He will have 15 years experience in drilling operations, preferably offshore, and he will know perfectly the various material and equipment used in this industry: such as tubing & casings, drilling tools, drilling phases, completion equipment etc.

The correct method to store tubing and casing shall be well known to him, as well as the bundling of them. An experience in HSE Management is a plus.



