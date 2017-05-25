Company Fircroft

Location Derby,Derbyshire,England

About the Role:

The Role:



Position Title: Automation Field Service Engineer



(Derby / Sheffield area with easy access to the M1) Home based.



Reporting To: UK / IE Service Manager



Purpose of Role:



* To provide comprehensive technical support and service to internal and external customers and for all automation service products and services.

* To work within department objectives to support the company Balanced Scorecard.

* To ensure approved company and Customer standards are implemented and adhered to and punctuality is upheld.

* To work with the Area Planner





Responsibilities:



Personnel

1. Carry out repairs, service and start ups to Tetra Pak processing equipment.

2. Carry out commissioning of Tetra Pak processing equipment.

3. To be competent to work with & fault find on extra low & low voltage systems.

4. To work with, and fault find on, programmable control systems, Data Base and IO Servers and Scada systems

5. To be able to edit PLC programs and re-commission.

6. To work with a team of Service Engineers

7. To be a member of a 24/7 Plantcare team, 1 week in 4, when required.

8. Complete Project Handover if applicable or required to do so.

9. Have Health & Safety awareness

10. Have commercial awareness.

11. Undertake continual training and further development of skills



Administration

1. To access the Engineers movements for information purposes

2. To write a site visit report on completion on the work, and complete the necessary check sheet[s] and forward promptly to the customer and office.

3. To communicate with the Senior Automation Engineer for technical support and issue resolution [technical]

4. Use TecBase to document service activities and update customer data, including equipment and contacts.





Support Contracts

1. To work on site with the engineer provided by the support contract supplier.

2. To discuss problem solving solutions with engineers from the suppliers.



Customer Visits

1. To carry out customer visits in conjunction with technical issues, assisting the Area Account Manager, the Area Service Manager, plant commissioning and breakdowns.

2. To carry out courtesy calls as and when requested, to support sales and project opportunities.



Work Place Environment:



The position will be home based with travel and work in the UK and Ireland.

Occasional overseas travel will be required.



The Company:

A global leading food packaging manufacturer.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* The ability to work within a team.

* Proven understanding of Customer Satisfaction.

* Good verbal and written communication skills.

* Good Knowledge and proven understanding of automation platforms, instrumentation, systems design, processing equipment and processes within the food industry.

* Good computer literacy.

* Self motivating

* Have the ability to work under pressure.

* Recognised qualifications to HNC/HND level or able to demonstrate through experience knowledge of: Automation solutions.

* Electrical or electronic engineering.

* Process control.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

