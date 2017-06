Company G2 Recruitment

Location Derbyshire,England

About the Role:

Working in line and reporting designs back to the design manage

Regular meetings with other departments such as manufacture and quality to increase and improve concept idea

Client meetings with regular reports and deadline

Taking industry models through from initial idea to manufacture

Improving existing design ideas for end clients

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Mechanical Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now