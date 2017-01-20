Autocad Electrical Design Engineer

About the Role:
Good afternoon,
A client of mine, who deals heavily in the special purpose machinery, is urgently looking for an electrical design engineer for help on a number of projects with different manufacturers. The role will be for at least 6 months.
Key skills
- Experience with Electrical design to safety IE requirements
- Control Panel Design
- Experience with any CAD system and with PLC's, preferably recent PLC experience
Bonus skills
- Range of industry experience ideally special purpose machinery
If you are interested in this position please send through your CV ASAP.
Thanks,
Gerry