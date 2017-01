Company G2 Recruitment

Location United Kingdom

About the Role:

A client of mine, who specialises in providing turnkey solutions for plant and machinery clients is urgently looking for an Autocad or Autocad 3D Draughtsman for multiple projects for a client in the North East of England.

Key skills

-AutoCad or Autocad 3D

-Plant or piping design

-Experience in going to Site Measuring and involvement in Plant instillation

If you are interested in this position please email your CV ASAP.

Thanks,

Gerry

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electro-Mechanical Engineering Jobs

Salary £20 to £30 Per hour

