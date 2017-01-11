Auditor - Quality Manager

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Plymouth,Devon,England

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs

Sub_Category Auditor Jobs

Salary £22 to £30 Per hour

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 515307

We are seeking an experienced Quality Auditor for a 5 month contract based in Plymouth.Responsible for the delivery of a programme of multi-functional, management system [and process effectiveness] audits across DRDL [with appropriate SME support], designed to deliver stakeholder confidence in the overall effectiveness of the management system in accordance with LC/AC 17.Reporting to the Head of Quality (Management Systems) for the delivery of departmental improvement programmes and production of management reports.Principal tasks and responsibilities are:* Responsible for planning and implementing a programme of multi-functional, management system audits across DRDL [with appropriate SME support] enhancing the independent assessment of management system effectiveness in accordance with LC17 whilst deconflicting and reducing the assurance burden on the business.* Responsible for planning and undertaking of a programme of risk based, process effectiveness assessments intended to highlight areas of good practice and potential weakness within business process; designed to aid the business in the continual improvement of their processes.* Leading a review of the findings of independent assurance activities and report to the organisation on levels of compliance, recommending corrective and preventive actions as appropriate.* To support, agree and monitor the implementation of necessary corrective and preventive actions to remedy any non-compliance found, verifying that all corrective action undertaken fully addresses the root cause and will prevent recurrence.* To report any opportunities to improve performance as a result of the findings of independent assurance activities.* Responsible for the characterisation of risk and opportunities identified from audit, interventions, investigation output and analysis of management system performance [Airsweb, Agility and QPulse]; providing a holistic view of compliance for consumption by DNESQ senior management and the DRDL, NM and M & T Boards.* Leading independent audits of the organisations processes to validate those improvement activities delivered by the organisation in response to events and investigations.* Responsible for the interpretation and communication of changes to Standards that could impact the effectiveness of the management system.* Responsible for engaging with DNESQ directorate stakeholders [at all levels] to recognise areas of business risk and opportunities for improvement through the identification and analysis of both departmental and site wide trends.* Responsible for the design and ensuring the delivery and ongoing maintenance of a standardised approach to risk and opportunity management across DNESQ.* Responsible for engaging with DNESQ directorate stakeholders [at all levels] to identify and facilitate the implementation of departmental improvement initiatives in support of strategic objectives.* To provide support to the Directorate to ensure timely closure of NCRs, ensuring they do not go overdue.* To undertake any additional reasonable tasks, in line with these TORRS and in support of the continued maintenance of the BMS as directed by the Compliance Manager or Head of Quality (Management Systems).* Line management and continuing professional development of the DNESQ (Quality) department Quality Assurance Engineer (QAE).Interfacing ResponsibilitiesFor the principal tasks and responsibilities identified in Section 4 to be carried out and discharged effectively, there are a number of limited responsibilities of other groups or persons that must also be discharged. Principal amongst these are:* To interface with managers across the organisation in support of those activities necessary to be able to fulfil the requirements of the post.* To interface with DNESQ senior management with respect to the identification, characterisation and sentencing of business risk, including the identification and analysis of supporting trends.* To interface, at an appropriate level, with members of the HMNB (D) and MOD Quality Assurance Representative (QAR) in support of their activities.* To interface with the MOD QAR and their representatives with respect to the validation of continuous improvement activities delivered by the organisation in response to findings from events.* To interface with the LRQA and their representatives with respect to the validation of continuous improvement activities delivered by the organisation in response to findings from events.Contractors will:-* Represent Head of Quality(Management Systems) and the Compliance Manager at forums where quality and continuous improvement matters are discussed.* Recommend changes or actions that will continuously improve personal/product safety and compliance to contractual or regulatory requirements.Academic: Minimum of a Degree/HNC/HND (or equivalent) in an appropriate subject.