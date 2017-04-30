Company Energy Jobline

About the Role:

Job ID 553710

Jacobs ISG provides information technology solutions and services to a broad range of both Government and private industry, including Department of Defense, Federal Civilian agencies, healthcare, education, and small/medium business market. Our analysts, engineers, and technicians are highly trained, qualified subject matter experts, understanding each segment's specialized business processes, requirements, and functions. Combined with an extensive IT background, Information Solutions Group's enhanced IT services enable our clients to analyze existing business processes, identify process improvements, evaluate associated risks, and develop operational solutions.The Associate Change Management Analyst will serve as the Change Management Process Owner for USTRANSCOM. In this capacity, the Change Management (CM) Process Owner will ensure all activities are performed to the levels proscribed by the documented Change Management process. The CM Process Owner will develop, manage, document and oversee all Change Management activities and tasks.The CM Process Owner will assist the lead configuration manager in various aspects of change management to include the service portfolio, to existing service offerings, to current in-flight projects (in conjunction with the Project Portfolio Manager), for user access request, and for changes to operational activities. The CM Process Owner will define the categorization, receipt, maintenance, execution oversight and reporting for all proposed change requests. Furthermore, the CM Process Owner assists in developing, distributing, and tracking all change packages resulting from approved Configuration Control Board (CCB) actions and/or approved project changes.Responsibilities:- Define the CM process to handle all requested changes, including handling issues and unexpected events- Assist in defining the chronological order in which the change request activities should be executed- Ensure that all relevant parties to the change request understand their roles and respective responsibilities- Assist in defining the timeline and threshold for completion of change activities- Ensure that escalation procedures for each proposed change are clearly defined, understood by relevant participants, and are readily accessible at the time the change is executed- Coordinate updates to the Configuration Management Database (CMDB) upon successful completion of the executed change- Assist in the implementation and review of approved configuration changes, baseline configuration audits and engineering change proposals- Maintain accurate, up-to-date CM policy and process documentation- Assist with collection, analysis and review of CM tool workflows and ensure accuracy of the CM database- Act as Subject Matter Expert to all change management working groups for proposed change requests- Use available ITSM tools to perform post-implementation reviews, document results and lessons learned- Generate periodic reports tracking the success and failure rate of proposed change requests- Define change request categorizations most suitable to the USTRANSCOM environment- Report on CM issues and/or trendsRequired qualifications- ITIL Practitioner certification- IAT Level II certification- Excellent oral and written communication skills- Excellent listening, organization and presentation skills- 4+ years' experience in managing the Change Management processDesired qualifications- Demonstrated experience with ITSM tools such as Remedy or ServiceNowThis position requires a Bachelors' degree (technical degree highly desired) or a total of 4 years of related experience. IAT Level II and ITIL certifications are required. The minimum of an interim Secret level DoD Security Clearance is required.Essential FunctionsPhysical RequirementsRequires sitting for extended periods of time at a desk (90%). Requires sitting at a computer terminal for long periods of time (90%). There is a possibility that due to parking availability and location of work area walking moderate to long distances can sometimes be required.Work EnvironmentInside office/cubicle environment. Requires ability to interact professionally with co-workers and all levels of management (100%).Equipment and MachinesRequires ability to operate a personal computer, a telephone, copier, and other general office equipment (100%). Ability to conduct evaluation of third and fourth generation or current state of the art computer hardware and software and its ability to support specific requirements, interfacing with other equipment and systems.AttendanceAttendance is critical. Work hours are normally 8 hours per day and 5 days per week, Monday through Friday. Being prompt is important to provide continuous and on-going service to customers. Attendance is important to maintain continuity of service. Work outside of normal duty hours may be required with as little as one hour advance notice. Overtime is infrequent, but important when required (1%).Other Essential FunctionsMust be able to communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing. Must be able to interface with individuals at all levels of the organization. Must be able to obtain unescorted access to work areas. Grooming and dress must be appropriate for the position and must not impose a safety risk/hazard to the employee or others. IAT Level II and ITIL certifications are required. The minimum of an interim Secret level DoD Security Clearance is required.