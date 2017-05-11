Assistant Quantity Surveyor

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location City of London,Greater London,England

About the Role:

Responsibilities



Ensure cost control is maintained on a project basis throughout all functions (procurement, delivery, design etc)

Involvement with the PQS in change control on a project basis

Developing, maintaining and administering the commercial elements of temporary works schedules and associated Sub-Contractors

Responsible for collation, interpretation and analysis of project commercial records

Assisting in the production of monthly cost & value forecasts, including monthly of the project (summary) review reports

Assisting in the production of project earned value reports and associated pain/gain share substantiation

Assisting in management of project Sub-Contractors

Involvement in the production of Early Warning, Compensation Event, Quotation, etc submissions.

Remain compliant with processes and procedures on a project basis

Support the Project Manager in respect of both project and commercial deliverables

Liaising with the Accountants to ensure correct cost reporting

Support and champion the delivery of the AMEC Foster Wheeler values and associated KPI's.

To work within established AMEC Foster Wheeler policies and procedures

Promote AMEC Foster Wheeler values and standards and exhibit appropriate behaviour in accordance with AMEC Foster Wheeler ethos

To demonstrate safety, integrity & commitment at all times

Maintain excellent levels of communication throughout the team and the wider business

To undertake any other duties as and when necessary to meet the varying demands of the business and satisfy customer needs



An appropriate degree or working towards an appropriate degree in commercial and / or business management.

Experience or working within a similar role/environment

Knowledge and/or experience in NEC 3 Form or Contract

*** Living within a communtable distance of SE1 Postcode would be a distinct advantage and must have Proof or Right to Work in the European Union ***



Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.



Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.



Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.



Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Quantity Surveyor Jobs

Salary £25000 to £35000 Per year

Apply Apply Now