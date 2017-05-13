Assistant Proj Controls Specialist

Company Progressive GE

Location Phoenix

About the Role:

*** Looking for someone on the scheduling side, Primavera experience. Introductory work- looking for someone with only a couple years of experience.***

This position is responsible for preparing project cost reports; reviewing project invoices and coordinating payment with internal accounting department; preparing and updating project schedules. Other duties as assigned.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Control and Instrumentation Jobs

Salary $0 to $0 Per hour

