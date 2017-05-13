Assistant Proj Controls Specialist

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Phoenix
Posted on 
Friday, May 12, 2017 - 5:59pm

About the Role:

*** Looking for someone on the scheduling side, Primavera experience. Introductory work- looking for someone with only a couple years of experience.***

This position is responsible for preparing project cost reports; reviewing project invoices and coordinating payment with internal accounting department; preparing and updating project schedules. Other duties as assigned.



* Requirements:
* Bachelor's degree in construction management, engineering, or related field from accredited program. Entry-level position (zero to two years of professional experience). Strong analytical and problem solving skills. Excellent written & verbal communication skills. Previous internship and/or related consulting experience preferred.
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Sub_Category 
Control and Instrumentation Jobs
Salary 
$0 to $0 Per hour
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
561915