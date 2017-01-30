Assistant Consultant / Consultant - Hydrogeologist

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location London,Greater London,England

About the Role:

Hydrogeologist - Assistant Consultant / Consultant

London (Canary Wharf)

Amec Foster Wheeler is looking to recruit a high caliber Assistant Consultant or Consultant Hydrogeologist who is keen to support a range of projects and clients working with the team based in London.

The Water Management team at Amec Foster Wheeler works across a wide spectrum of services covering hydrogeology, water quality, hydro-ecology, hydrology, hydraulics, water resources and security. Through our projects we provide high quality technical services and advice to a wide range of customers, including the UK Water Industry, UK and European Government departments and agencies, the World Bank, and the Mining, Nuclear and Oil & Gas sectors

Amec Foster Wheeler hydrogeologists apply their skills and knowledge to a wide range of projects related to water resource assessment, numerical modelling, groundwater quality investigations and aquifer protection. You will have the opportunity to work with a range of clients including water companies, regulators, central and local government as well as the private sector. This may include work beyond the UK in the EU and wider international projects.

You will provide technical input to a variety of office and field based projects. You are also likely to be involved in supporting the development of proposals for new projects. You will often work in multi-disciplinary teams providing technical contributions to projects, data and information collection and analysis.

You will be a highly motivated, numerate candidate with excellent communication skills. You will have the ability to apply technical knowledge in analysing problems and finding solutions to new challenges. The ability to work effectively as part of a team, as well as individually for discrete tasks, is essential.

* You will have a good degree-level qualification in either Geography, Geology, Earth/Environmental Science or Civil Engineering* Post graduate experience is not essential, although a qualification in Hydrogeology or Water Resources Management would be advantageous* You should have a good understanding of water management issues in the UK and Europe, as well as an interest in creatively solving these problems* You will be highly numerate with strong analytical skills* Excellent communication skills and ability to write high quality concise reports is essential* You will have practical experience in at least some of the following: use of MS Office tools (Excel, Access); use of GIS packages such as ArcGIS and groundwater modelling packages such as MODFLOW.

Job Type Permanent

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category Ecologist Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now