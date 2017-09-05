Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Our client is an Aberdeen based FPSO operator and they are currently looking for an Asset Reliability Engineer for a 16 month contract to fulfill the following role:-DESCRIPTIONThe Asset Reliability Engineer is responsible for the monitoring and improvement of the reliability of the Asset and equipment. In liaison with members of the Asset Team onshore and offshore, develops plans to reduce or eliminate Safety Hazards and Production Loss caused by reliability issues.RESPONSIBILITITESDevelops and maintains KPIs for Asset and equipment reliability.Monitors and indicate trends in reliability KPIs, focused on Safety Hazards and Production Loss Elimination.Prepares reliability improvement proposals for Asset Manager and Onshore Maintenance Superintendent.Facilitates 5 Why and Root Cause Analysis for reliability issues, prepares reports for Asset Manager.Analyses failure and loss reports and identifies reliability issues.Identifies and highlights requirements for improvement of tools to collect, analyze and improve of the reliability.Contributes to Life Extension projects by identification of existing or foreseen reliability issues.Performs and/or leads Failure Mode and Effect Analysis where required.Performs and/or facilitates Criticality Assessment of equipment or spare parts.Assures proper documentation of performed actions.Analyses Maintenance Strategies for equipment and identifies improvement opportunities to increase reliability.Provides reliability input to Corporate Management System and Engineering StandardsREQUIREMENTSOver 10 years of relevant experience, minimum 5 years of direct involvement in reliability.Good knowledge of Maintenance Management System.Offshore & FPSO experience is highly desirable.English excellent, verbally as well as in writing.Working Knowledge of Reliability Centered Maintenance methodology.Knowledge of relevant reliability standards (14224, 20815, and others) and methods (RCA, RCFA, FMECA).BOSIET & MIST Certificates