About the Role:
My client is currently recruiting for a driven, office-based Asset Reliability Engineer for Wing Turbine and BoP Engineering for a permanent role in Kent. Applicable candidates will be extremely analytical in nature, used to problem solving and issue resolution, have experience in software and asset management.
Requirements:
* Have at least 2 years of applied experience with engineering in the wind sector
* Be educated to at least a degree level
* Capable of both mechanical and electrical work
* Experience in the following areas
* Power Conversion
* Troubleshooting / Problem Solving
* Software Experience
* Client-side data analysis tools
* Excellent Asset Management Skills
* Full UK Driving License
Location: Kent
Salary: Competitive + bonus, pension, insurance
Start date: Immediate
If you are interested in this role, please send a CV and covering letter