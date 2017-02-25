About the Role:
Baker Hughes Incorporated (BHI) offers the opportunity as an experienced Assembly Maintenance & Overhaul (AMO) Engineer to join the team in UAE, Dubai.
Key Responsibilities / Accountabilities
- Under general supervision, the employee is responsible for testing, maintenance, and repair of various electronic assemblies
- Completes all required documentation on failure analysis and required repairs
- Troubleshoots, tests and assembles electromechanical assemblies
- Assists in reworking, repairing and modifying nonconforming equipment
- Provides technical support to other groups and co-workers
- Ability to coach other technicians
- Assists in configuring, preparing, maintaining, utilizing and/or designing test stations and test equipment
- Performs tests with instructions and documentation
- Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Applied Science with 1 years' experience
- Must be able to demonstrate analytical skills
- Knowledge of specific products
- Knowledge of testing procedures and specific equipment required to perform repair and maintenance
- Good verbal and writing skills
- Advanced skills in soldering and assembling of electro-mechanical devices
- Proficient in the use of multi-meters, meggers, hipot testers and other basic electronic instruments
- Can read, interpret blueprints, wiring diagrams, assembly prints and parts lists
- Versed in AC/DC circuits and electronic devices
- Demonstrates the ability to find solutions to difficult technical problems
- Proficient in the use of oscilloscopes
At Baker Hughes we make a commitment to the success of each individual team member. We offer benefits to chart your career path such as training, specialty assignments, cross-functional team projects, and much more. Additionally, Baker Hughes offers you the flexibility - and opportunities - you need to achieve your career goals.
For this position, we are ideally seeking candidates who have permanent work authorization in Dubai, UAE. If you do not have current eligibility to work in Dubai, UAE then please visit our website www.bakerhughes.com/careers and explore one of the many other opportunities that we have to offer in other locations that you may be eligible for.
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Baker Hughes is a leading supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems to the worldwide oil and natural gas industry. By being the service company that best anticipates, understands and exceeds our customers' expectations, Baker Hughes Advances Reservoir Performance. The company's 39,000-plus employees work in more than 80 countries in geomarket teams that help customers find, evaluate, drill, produce, transport and process hydrocarbon resources. Baker Hughes' technology centers in the world's leading energy markets are pushing the boundaries to overcome progressively more complex challenges. Baker Hughes develops solutions designed to help manage operating expenses, maximize reserve recovery and boost overall return on investment through the entire life cycle of an oil or gas asset. Collaboration is the foundation upon which Baker Hughes builds our business and develops next-generation products and services for drilling and evaluation, completions and production and fluids and chemicals. For more information on Baker Hughes' century-long history, visit our website.
Baker Hughes is an Equal Employment Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, gender, gender identity, marital status, pregnancy, race, national origin, ethnic origin, color, disability status, veteran status, religion, sexual orientation or any other protection guaranteed by local law.
