ASSEMBLER MECHANICAL

About the Role:

Coordinates the work efforts to perform assembly from components per assembly drawings/bill of material.

Oversees functional testing on assemblies.

Ensures test assemblies per customer and/or division criteria.

Operates test equipment in compliance with engineering standards.

Monitors and applies settings, calibrates and maintains assembly tools.

High School Diploma or equivalent diploma.

3 years experience.

Successful completion of welding tests and qualifications.

Good mechanical background.

Proficient in the use of forklifts and other departmental equipment, machines, hand tools and power tools needed for assembly.

Baker Hughes is a leading supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems to the worldwide oil and natural gas industry.