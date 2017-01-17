Artificial Lift Specialist - Aberdeen, Scotland

Company Leap29

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

15-20 years experience in the oil and gas industry

Experience on Artificial Lift projects

Design and optimisation

Well-bore hydraulics

Well completion

Multi-phase pumping

Extensive field experience in ESP systems

Field installation

Nodal Analysis

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Petroleum / Reservoir Engineering Jobs

Salary £36000 to £60000 Per year

Job ID 519787

Artificial Lift Specialist - Aberdeen, ScotlandMy Client is a large Operator with global offices worldwide. They are currently searching a Artificial Lift specialist for a permanent contract in Aberdeen.The Petroleum Engineer needs to be able to mobilise at short notice to Aberdeen for a permanent contractPlease apply by clicking the links provided