Artificial Lift Specialist - Aberdeen, Scotland

Leap29
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 3:36am

About the Role:

My Client is a large Operator with global offices worldwide. They are currently searching a Artificial Lift specialist for a permanent contract in Aberdeen.

The Petroleum Engineer will require:
  • 15-20 years experience in the oil and gas industry
  • Experience on Artificial Lift projects
  • Design and optimisation
  • Well-bore hydraulics
  • Well completion
  • Multi-phase pumping
  • Extensive field experience in ESP systems
  • Field installation
  • Nodal Analysis 
The Petroleum Engineer needs to be able to mobilise at short notice to Aberdeen for a permanent contract

Permanent
Engineering Jobs
Petroleum / Reservoir Engineering Jobs
£36000 to £60000 Per year
519787