About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for an Area Construction Manager to be based in Izmir, Turkey to work on the construction of the STAR Aegean Refinery. This position will be on a Fixed Term Contract basis and is expected to run until the end of 2018.

The STAR Aegean Refinery is a greenfield complex crude oil refinery in the Izmir region with the capacity to process 214,000 barrels of crude oil per day. It comprising various process units including Crude and Vacuum, Coker, MEROX, Hydrocracker, Diesel Hydrotreatment, Naphtha, Amines & SWS, Sulfur and CCR. This project is being executed by an EPC Contractor and Amec Foster Wheeler is delivering Project Management Consultancy services to STAR for this prestige project.

The successful candidate must have PMT or PMC experience on refinery construction projects, whilst any experience with cokers would be preferred. The individual in this role will be responsible for the CDU / VDU, Delayed Coker & Coke Handling units.





* Be fully familiar with the contract requirements, policies and procedures and ensure that those requirements relating to the site operations are implemented* Ensure that the Health, Safety, Environment, Security (HSES) and quality policy is understood and implemented by all supervised staff and construction contractors* Ensure that the project achieves its objectives in respect of HSES, quality, cost and schedule* Manage the construction work by Subcontractors, ensuring that the work is done in accordance with the specifications, calculations, drawings and terms of the contract* Make sure the construction is done in accordance with the specifications and engineering drawings and establish the necessary inspection procedures to check the required quality* Direct coordination meetings with the representatives of the Subcontractors to make sure the work is done in accordance with the construction programs* Collaborate in the preparation of the monthly progress report to be sent to the Customer and the Project Manager* Coordinate conclusion of construction and attendance at commissioning and start-up of the installations when necessary* Oversee the completion and Turnover of the Permanent Installation, and obtain Client Acceptance of the completed works

* Minimum 10 years' experience in the design and construction of refinery facilities in the PMC or PMT environment* Experience in managing construction activities on site within the Oil & Gas (especially refining) or Petrochemical sector* Degree in a relevant technical discipline* Experience with cokers would be preferred, especially CDU / VDU, Delayed Coker & Coke Handling units* Excellent command of English language, whilst Turkish language proficiency is preferred but not required* High regard for Environmental Health and Safety culture and practice* Good interpersonal skills with sound written and oral communication skills* Ability to manage multi discipline design and construction teams* Ability to communicate in an articulate manner with clients, consultants and subcontractors* Highly motivated, well organized, resourceful and proactive* Flexible approach and able to work under pressure with a can-do attitude and a desire to win

