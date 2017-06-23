About the Role:Architecture Manager for Vietnam
Requirements :
- At least 8 years experience in Industrial architecture, preferably in the F&B, FMCG or Pharmaceutical sector
- Familiar with Hygienic design, GMP and GMP-PICS
- Well verse in BIM and Revit
- South East Asia project experience will be a bonus
For those interested, please get in touch and send your CV to biyu.cha@nesgt.com
Greatly appreciate if you could refer your friends should you be engaged at the moment.
Thanks!
