Amec Foster Wheeler is currently looking for an Architectural Engineer to work on the engineering and project management services for a Marjan Program in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to managing the program from our Al-Khobar office where the project management team will be based for the duration of the contract. This represents an excellent development opportunity for individuals interested to work in Saudi Arabia, with most assignments expected to be for at least one year's duration with the opportunity of further extension for the right candidates.

Saudi Aramco has selected Amec Foster Wheeler to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.



* Review building plans and site design for aesthetics, environmental acceptability, compliance with codes and standards and accessibility requirements and develop new design as per the codes and standards and prepares plans and specifications where needed* Present project design to Client for review and makes recommendations to meet their needs* Develop cost estimates, and coordinates implementation of capital improvement projects and develop construction bid proposals* Support the Client in commenting the Contractor's IFC architectural drawings* Participate in final inspection of improvement projects and makes recommendation regarding acceptance of construction work and support the Client in all technical issues related to the discipline where necessary* Act as a Lead Worker over the activities of subordinate professional staff* Prepare reports and correspondence* Ensure all work is carried out in accordance with Amec Foster Wheeler CORE Values* Ensure all work to be carried out with a positive attitude towards safety, both in design and in the office environment* Contribute to the group as a discipline technical Specialist as required* Provide technical and architectural design support to Projects as Lead Architect where required* Execute assigned work in accordance with Project Execution Plans, applicable Project Procedures and Standards within man-hour and cost budgets and Project schedule targets* Provide design and technical interface to project work with clients, other Departments, suppliers / vendors and consultants* Advise Chief Architect on technical capability of staff as required to support manpower allocation to projects* Review, support and agree project technical and design issues with the Lead Discipline Engineer, including dissemination and implementation of discipline 'best practice' on projects

* Bachelor's Degree in Architecture* Minimum of 8 years of experience including 3 years Middle East experience* Saudi Aramco Codes and standards with excellent safety awareness* Extensive knowledge of all international codes and standards, mainly the International Building Code* Extensive knowledge in industrial buildings* Extensive knowledge in Autocad and Microstation

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 40,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

