Company Spencer Ogden

Location Houston

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Accountant Jobs

Salary $0 to $0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 525197

Spencer Ogden is urgently seeking a very talented AR Specialist for an Energy Services organization located in the Energy Corridor.The role will be based in Houston, TX however there will be roughly 50% travel to West, TX.This person will be responsible for but not limited to:Gathering and processing field ticketsPreparing and distributing invoicesTracking via internal systems and ExcelReporting on customer/vendor accountsProactivity regarding due balancesBeing a point of contact for vendorsThe ideal candidate will have:EXCEPTIONAL PEOPLE SKILLS - This is very important as there is substantial internal and external interactionPrecise analytical capabilitiesA high sense of urgencyPrior field experienceFamiliarity with West, TXPrior experience utilizing SAPPrevious oil and gas service experience in AR highly preferredBachelor's degreeLocal to the Energy Corridor (commutable distance - no relo provided)This role will report into the Billing Manager and work closely with branch managers, supervisors, the VP of Finance and CFO.Our client offers excellent benefits, vacation and exposure for career growth. They like to promote within as well! This organization is looking to hire as soon as possible! If interested and you meet the criteria, please apply!For more information about this role please contact our Houston office