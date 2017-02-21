About the Role:Spencer Ogden is urgently seeking a very talented AR Specialist for an Energy Services organization located in the Energy Corridor.
The role will be based in Houston, TX however there will be roughly 50% travel to West, TX.
This person will be responsible for but not limited to:
Gathering and processing field tickets
Preparing and distributing invoices
Tracking via internal systems and Excel
Reporting on customer/vendor accounts
Proactivity regarding due balances
Being a point of contact for vendors
The ideal candidate will have:
EXCEPTIONAL PEOPLE SKILLS - This is very important as there is substantial internal and external interaction
Precise analytical capabilities
A high sense of urgency
Prior field experience
Familiarity with West, TX
Prior experience utilizing SAP
Previous oil and gas service experience in AR highly preferred
Bachelor's degree
Local to the Energy Corridor (commutable distance - no relo provided)
This role will report into the Billing Manager and work closely with branch managers, supervisors, the VP of Finance and CFO.
Our client offers excellent benefits, vacation and exposure for career growth. They like to promote within as well! This organization is looking to hire as soon as possible! If interested and you meet the criteria, please apply!
For more information about this role please contact our Houston office