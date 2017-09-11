Applications Systems Analyst

Company Fircroft

Location Stafford,Staffordshire,England

About the Role:

The Role:

Help build an electrical superhighway!

When we say electrical superhighway, we mean the groundbreaking technology of HVDC (high voltage, direct current) which can transport large volumes of electricity over vast distances with very little loss.

If you are an Applications System Analyst with experience in SYSML, UML, and sequencing, then this is an opportunity to secure a job with a household name in global engineering, working on innovative, high-profile projects.

You'll be playing a central role in connecting electricity grids between countries. Not only that, but HVDC is a key part in connecting renewable energy sources to the grid- so you'll be helping to make the UK's energy grid cleaner, greener and more environmentally friendly!

If you think you meet the criteria (detailed below), and would like to be involved in this exciting project, hit apply now.



The finer details:



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* SYSML.

* UML.

* System architecture experience.

* Sequencing experience.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* HVDC experience.

* Experience of working within the field of Power Electronics.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

