Application Software Engineer

Company Orion Group

Location Netherlands,Europe

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for Application Software Engineers, based in Utrecht, Holland



Permanent roles - Residential based full time in Holland

Preference will be given to Dutch nationals and/or personnel living in Holland



Responsibilities will include:

Implementing, developing, testing and installing the supervisory control software

Implementing, developing and testing the control software for AGVs

Interfacing the vehicle software to vehicle control hardware such as motor controllers, proximity detectors, and wheel encoders

Commissioning and handover of AGVs to the customers at their site

Troubleshooting and fixing software issues

Testing the application software and interfaces to the vehicle

Writing requirements, detailed design documentation, and test cases

Providing support for field issues

Analyzing and modifying traffic and logic rules to optimize material flow and optimizing vehicle performance

Continuously improving our processes and procedures to optimize development efficiency



Qualifications/Experience

Technical Bachelor degree, preferably in Computer Science, Automation Technology or Information Technology

Significant experience in writing application software for technical applications

Proficient with Linux and knowledgeable of the Windows operating systems

Experience with programming in Linux

Experience with programming in Java, C++ and C; Python is a plus

Experience with generating user interfaces in Java is a plus

Experience with XML and web services is a plus

Knowledge of object oriented analysis & design methodologies and design patterns

Experience with writing multithreaded software

Experience with programming serial, CAN and network communications (UDP and TCP)

Experience with writing control systems

Understanding of networking hardware and software including UDP and TCP

Experience with issue tracking systems. Specific experience with Jira preferred

Experience with versions control systems. Specific experience with Subversion preffered

Experience with writing requirements, design documentation, and test cases

Experience with controlling autonomous robots preferred

Excellent written and oral communication skills in English. Dutch and German preferred

Ability to read, understand, debug and modify existing product code

Ability to act independently generating innovative solutions to complex problems

Ability to read and understand wiring diagrams

Experience with integrating with enterprise systems such as databases, ERP systems, and factory automation systems

Working knowledge of electronic and electromechanical devices such as analog inputs and outputs, quadrature encodes, relays, solenoids, proximity sensors, etc.

Experience with programmable logic controllers (PLCs) preferred



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 913028









Job Type Permanent

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Systems Analyst Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now