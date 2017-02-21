Application Software Engineer

About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for Application Software Engineers, based in Utrecht, Holland
Permanent roles - Residential based full time in Holland
Preference will be given to Dutch nationals and/or personnel living in Holland
Responsibilities will include:
Implementing, developing, testing and installing the supervisory control software
Implementing, developing and testing the control software for AGVs
Interfacing the vehicle software to vehicle control hardware such as motor controllers, proximity detectors, and wheel encoders
Commissioning and handover of AGVs to the customers at their site
Troubleshooting and fixing software issues
Testing the application software and interfaces to the vehicle
Writing requirements, detailed design documentation, and test cases
Providing support for field issues
Analyzing and modifying traffic and logic rules to optimize material flow and optimizing vehicle performance
Continuously improving our processes and procedures to optimize development efficiency
Qualifications/Experience
Technical Bachelor degree, preferably in Computer Science, Automation Technology or Information Technology
Significant experience in writing application software for technical applications
Proficient with Linux and knowledgeable of the Windows operating systems
Experience with programming in Linux
Experience with programming in Java, C++ and C; Python is a plus
Experience with generating user interfaces in Java is a plus
Experience with XML and web services is a plus
Knowledge of object oriented analysis & design methodologies and design patterns
Experience with writing multithreaded software
Experience with programming serial, CAN and network communications (UDP and TCP)
Experience with writing control systems
Understanding of networking hardware and software including UDP and TCP
Experience with issue tracking systems. Specific experience with Jira preferred
Experience with versions control systems. Specific experience with Subversion preffered
Experience with writing requirements, design documentation, and test cases
Experience with controlling autonomous robots preferred
Excellent written and oral communication skills in English. Dutch and German preferred
Ability to read, understand, debug and modify existing product code
Ability to act independently generating innovative solutions to complex problems
Ability to read and understand wiring diagrams
Experience with integrating with enterprise systems such as databases, ERP systems, and factory automation systems
Working knowledge of electronic and electromechanical devices such as analog inputs and outputs, quadrature encodes, relays, solenoids, proximity sensors, etc.
Experience with programmable logic controllers (PLCs) preferred
