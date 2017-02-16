AMI Implementation Analyst

Company Spencer Ogden

SUMMARYThe AMI Operations organization is seeking a dedicated, innovative individual with strong leadership characteristics to join its management team as an AMI Analyst / Senior Analyst (Analyst). The Analyst is responsible for providing Business Application support for the Head End System (HES), Meter Data Management System (MDMS), and supporting applications or modules within AMI Operations. The candidate must recognize the importance of Commitment to Excellence, provide exemplary customer service, demonstrate a high energy level, be flexible, and be able to handle multiple assignments while meeting deadlines. The Analyst candidate must have a Bachelor's degree and two years working experience, or an Associate's degree with five years' experience. The Senior Analyst candidate must have a Bachelor's degree and three to five years' related work experience. The candidate must have excellent oral, written and interpersonal skills in order to effectively communicate with team members, external and internal customers, and various support vendors. The candidate must work well independently and as part of a team, demonstrate a high energy level, ability to prioritize work, and be able to handle multiple assignments while meeting deadlines. The candidate should have strong proficiency in Microsoft Office products, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Project.Additional:Experience supporting business applications and working in business organizations is preferred. Prior experience with the electric meter installation process is preferred. Experience with Logica, Customer Project Management System or Customer Service System is preferred. Candidate must display a strong desire to work in an Operating Technology environment, with a proven capability to work analytically and develop creative solutions. Prior experience working on projects is preferred, specifically projects that combine IT, business, and infrastructure solutions. Experience working with users to define, specify, and implement business requirements and reports is preferred.RESPONSIBILITIES:The AMI Operations Center (AOC) Analyst / Senior Analyst's (Analyst) role is to provide application support to users within the HES/MDMS and associated technologies used to support the Company's AMI infrastructure. The Analyst is responsible for working with business users to prepare requirement analysis for implementation of new system enhancements, and for developing and maintaining system requirements which ensure core user functionality is included in the system design. In addition, the Analyst will manage and coordinate system defect resolution within the HES/MDMS throughout the development and production lifecycles. A combination of strong interpersonal skills and technical ability will be required to manage vendor relationships, technical interfaces and system functionality between the HES/MDMS and associated testing tools utilized by business organizations. The analyst will manage HES/MDMS configurations and also support configuration management change processes. Additionally, the Analyst will lead all forms of functional testing for the HES/MDMS, as well as associated integrations through the system lifecycle. The Analyst will clearly articulate technical issues and concepts to business users, develop readiness plans for system functionality change and introduction, coordinate technical system support to the AMI Operations Center business users, and manage user access requests and rights within the HES/MDMS in a timely manner. The candidate will ensure that safe work practices are followed and the environment is fully protected in accordance with Company policy and governmental regulations. Commitment to the Way We Work Principles, and adheres the Company's Standards of Business Conduct and other Company procedures including Environmental, Health and Safety ("EH&S"), Equal Employment Opportunity ("EEO"), discipline, and security. The Analyst will function in a leadership capacity in the absence of the team lead, and will provide oversight of contractors performing development and enhancement work on the HES/MDMS. Provide 24x7 on call support as part of a business team, and perform other related tasks and assignments as required.Additional:Must have a valid driver's license. Must have the means and be able to travel to various Company locations.Spencer Ogden is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.