Allocation Engineer

Company 
Orion Group
Location 
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Posted on 
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 7:46am

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Allocation Engineer, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:
Management of day-to-day allocation process and Company's reporting database.

Experience/Skills
Good knowledge of hydrocarbon allocation principles
Project experience of implementation of Energy Components Projects and Business Objects
Experience working for Oil and Gas Operator - preferable
Significant experience

UKCS Offshore Survival Certificate preferable

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912521

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Sub_Category 
Metering Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
519871