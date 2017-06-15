Alarm Management Engineer

Company Fircroft

Norwich,Norfolk,England

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a great opportunity to join our Process Safety team based in Norwich. The successful candidate will be responsible for implementing alarm management philosophy, working with all assets to create and implement bespoke alarm rationalisation plans. The individual will be integral to the team offering wider support as the business dictates, supporting any new planned activities.



Key Tasks:

Part of the process safety team delivering the process safety improvement programme

Ensure compliance with all aspects of health, safety and environmental legislation within sphere of responsibility

Act as Single Point of Accountability for specific project delivery in the Process Safety team, and provide input where required to projects carried out by the operations or projects teams

Implementation of client alarm management philosophy on designated assets

To develop and implement alarm rationalisation plans for each asset

Ensure appropriate Alarm Response Manuals are created.

To lead alarm rationalisation meetings



Required skills:

Experience of working in the oil and gas or similarly appropriate industry.

Excellent team working skills and a strong communicator with the ability to interact with organisational personnel at all levels and with contract personnel with whom the individual would have direct working contact.

Good understanding of EMMUA 191 edition 3 and IEC 62682

Good time management skills and an ability to plan and organise both work activities and the resources required to execute said work activities.

Able to proactively apply previous lessons learnt

Able to provide integrity and enforce appropriate standards in spite of pressure from other personnel focussing on time and costs.

Able to prevent conflicts between activities in support of business priorities.

Well developed interpersonal and leadership skills, self motivated and able to motivate and inspire others.

Able to work with others using a variety of influencing skills to avoid conflict and arrive at the best overall outcome from a business and HSE perspective.

Open mindedness and the ability to challenge conventional methods of working, examine multiple options and select the preferred solution. Able to prioritise activities

An enthusiastic approach with a keenness to learn and develop best in class working relationships with contractors and fellow employees alike.

Organisational and meetings skills to lead and chair alarm rationalisation meetings



Knowledge & Experience



Alarm Management with some formal training (suggested is the ABB 3 day course)

Good oil and gas operational knowledge.

3 to 5 years' experience in an automations role working with HMI/Alarm logging systems

Programming rule setting experience with alarm management software or the ability to clearly define these for implementation by others.

Knowledgeable of process safety, possibly even FSEng qualified

Awareness of project management fundamentals

Competent in management of change processes, their implementation and management thereof.

Risk Management - Practical knowledge of risk management within an operational set-up, preferably with actual exposure/experience on an operational site.



