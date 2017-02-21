AIT engineer

About the Role:
I am urgently seeking an experienced AIT/AIV Engineer with ICS engineering background for an important satellite project who will be located in France.
Responsibilities
Typical activities to be undertaken are:
* Definition of CCS scripts architecture, associated data base and configuration files for payload test sequences.
* Detailed specification of each individual script, and of each database
* Organize networks
* ICS administration
* Network policies implementation
* Linux/Unix scripting
* Validation on Flatsat
* Support to Quality Management / Pilots operations
* Operators training
Qualifications & Competencies
Applicants shall have preferably a university degree, in the domain of Telecommunications engineering, or Aerospace Engineering or other suitable qualification. The engineer has at least 2 years professional experience with the essential skills:
* Knowledge of AIT/AIV engineering
* Knowledge of ICS (Industrial Computer Systems)
* Knowledge of Spacecraft test systems (OpenCentre, SCOS-2000, CCS5)
* Knowledge of spacecraft test languages - ELISA, TOP
* Knowledge of Telecom satellite payloads - RF and network engineering
