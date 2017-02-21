AIT engineer

Company Huxley Engineering

I am urgently seeking an experienced AIT/AIV Engineer with ICS engineering background for an important satellite project who will be located in France.

* Definition of CCS scripts architecture, associated data base and configuration files for payload test sequences.* Detailed specification of each individual script, and of each database* Organize networks* ICS administration* Network policies implementation* Linux/Unix scripting* Validation on Flatsat* Support to Quality Management / Pilots operations* Operators training

Applicants shall have preferably a university degree, in the domain of Telecommunications engineering, or Aerospace Engineering or other suitable qualification. The engineer has at least 2 years professional experience with the essential skills:

* Knowledge of AIT/AIV engineering* Knowledge of ICS (Industrial Computer Systems)* Knowledge of Spacecraft test systems (OpenCentre, SCOS-2000, CCS5)* Knowledge of spacecraft test languages - ELISA, TOP* Knowledge of Telecom satellite payloads - RF and network engineering

