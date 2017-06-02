Company Orion Group

Location Netherlands,Europe

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of AGV System Engineer, based in Utrecht Holland



Responsibilities will include:

Independently perform engineering tasks to completion that may include a variety of complex features, conflicting design requirements and the need to coordinate the work of others.

Excellent technical judgment, and appreciable independent evaluation, creativity, and latitude in making decisions are expected.

Develop detailed specifications based on initial customer requirements.

Proactively manage technical risk throughout a project including hazard analysis and FMEA.

Develop test plans and acceptance criteria, oversee test execution.

Demonstrate ability to devise innovative solutions to problems.

Develop objectives, schedule, and estimate for difficult assignments.

Direct and supervise the activities of moderate to large size teams of engineers, designers and subcontractors.

Review progress and evaluate results of work accomplished by self and others.

Interact with customer technical representatives to define and manage customer expectations.

Use team management skills to lead the engineering group during the conceptual phase of system development.

Assess vendors for technical competence and capability.

Give support to sales in generating concepts and technical solutions.

Other duties as assigned



Education/Experience

Technical Bachelor degree in Engineering from an accredited college or university.

Master's degree preferred.

Significant engineering experience in complex system design, manufacturing, and integrations environment



Skills

Complete knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, PeopleSoft



Permanent position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914429







Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Control and Instrumentation Jobs

Salary £40000 to £60000 Per year

