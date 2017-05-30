Aerodynamic (EGA) Operational Controller

Company Fircroft

Location Bristol,City of Bristol,England

About the Role:

The Role:

Accountabilities:

* The jobholder is responsible for operational controlling for Aerodynamic domain includin resource controlling (internal/external). He/she co-ordinates and executes all budget planning activities across the perimeter.

* The jobholder builds, consolidates and distributes monthly financial Reporting.

* The jobholder acts as controlling business partner for the supported managers in the assigned perimeter and prepares all required financial data for strategic decision related to the perimeterr

* The jobholder challenges, advises the supported managerand is supporting decision making by providing the necessary information and analyses

* The jobholder ensure communication to Domain leaders on Financial & Resource requirements and rules/processes

* The jobholder Ensure quality of deliverables of your perimter of reponsibilities



Main activities:

A. The jobholder coordinates and prepares OP (operational Planning) and Forecast for the assigned organizational unit including cascading, consolidation, reviews and consistency checks :

a. Risks & Opportunities identifications and follow-up

b. Challenge Operations on Opex (Operational Expenditure) and Capex (capitalized Expenditure) for the assigned organizational unit.

c. OP per nature challenge & consolidation: internal and external costs, non workload.



B. The jobholder provides information to Center/NRC/Resource controller to support Center's controlling view (NRC=Non Recurring cost) :

a. Internal workload in accordance with domain Make or Buy per program and per site.

b. Headcount follow-up at assigned organizational unit level,

c. Actual and resource analysis

d. Recovery actions within his perimeter



C. The jobholder supports Operations on daily basis by

a. providing financial and resource reports,

b. by providing proposals for decision making

c. by supporting for ad-hoc request and for financial information (awareness, resource allocation support, Subcontracting)

d. by linking with other functions

e. by ensuring close cooperation with operational subcontracting focal point, operational program focal point.



D. The jobholder monitors internal and external costs (subcontracting, equipment) according to operational target:

a. subcontracting plan aligned with targets given by Centre Controlling and Domain Make or Buy policy

b. Supports operations to manage charge-back costs

c. Purchase Orders validation;

d. Manual Accrual management in Germany, and on request for other site

E. The jobholder participates to the implementation of all Finance processes at Domain level, he has to secure his perimeter inputs to Finance processes and secure reliability of forecast.

F. The jobholder supports Finance improvement initiatives



Outputs:

A. The jobholder provides domain financial information and contributes to the center OP Process.

B. The jobholder provides internal workload and contributes to the resource planning in line with Make or buy by program and Site for his/her perimeter.

C. The jobholder delivers financial and Resource reports & analysis to Centre Controlling and Operations on a monthly basis.

D. The jobholder provides monthly financial information on his perimeter to contribute to the center Monthly Business Review.

F. The jobholder validates all the Sub-contracting Domain commitments (in line with the Make or Buy Policy and Subcontracting strategy)



The Company:

makes the freedom of flight possible by designing, manufacturing and supporting the world's best aircraft. Its people around the globe are united by a passion for aviation, as well as their desire to create better, more efficient ways for airlines and passengers to fly.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Operations Jobs

Sub_Category Operator Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per hour

Apply Apply Now