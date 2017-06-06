Company Fircroft

The Advisory Operator (Field Operator) has responsibility for performing all tasks assigned in a safe and responsible manner in accordance with the established operating procedures and written and oral instructions from the Shift Supervisor and DCS Operator.



* Specialize in operation for Crude Oil Distillation Unit (CDU), KHDS, GOHDS.

* Have a considerable amount of experience in plant commissioning, startup, troubleshooting and normal operation, especially Field and DCS operation.

* Responsible for support of Lead Field Operator, and supervision of Field Operators together with DCS Operators and Lead Field Operator. The Advisory Operator (Field Operator) works outside in the plant very closely with Field Lead Operator and DCS Operators by radio in making manual adjustments to valves and equipment.

* Observe local instruments, gauges, and meters to verify conformance to standard operating practice.

* Collects samples of various streams and delivers them to the laboratory.

* At the direction of the DCS Operator, he starts and stops pumps, compressors and other equipment.

* Patrols the plant and ensures that the equipment is operating normally and that no unusual conditions exist.

* Prepare equipment for maintenance including isolation, draining, steaming, and other procedures as required.

* Perform minor maintenance such as filling pump lubrication systems with oil.

* Responsible for guiding and mentoring less experienced operators and helpers.

* Participate in the development of training programs as well as building up the operation team and ensuring their competence for the tasks in the assigned area.



Experience required minimum 5 years in Refinery operation with 3 years' experience as a Panel Operator, and engaged in actual field operation for 2 years which includes not only routine operation but also trouble-shooting, trial operation, preparation for daily and turnaround maintenance.



