About the Role:

Good afternoon,

My client in London urgently requires an Adobe Campaigns Developer for a 3 month rolling contract (likely to extend).

Essential skills/experience

* Experience with workflows for Adobe Campaign Platform* Experience creating new schemas and working with existing schemas* Experience with Message Centre and building web applications

My client are interviewing this week so if you're interested please apply ASAP.

Thanks,

Stella

