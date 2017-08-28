Administrative Associate

Company Progressive GE

Location United States,North America

About the Role:

We Are Recruiting in North Dakota

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for an administrative assistant to work in North Dakota for a leading oilfield service company.

What will you be doing?

As administrative assistant you will be under supervision and perform routine clerical and organisational tasks. Organise files, draft messages, schedule appointments and support other staff.

Qualification/Skills requirements:

This position is an entry level position and successful candidates will be trained in all areas relating to the job.

Basic computer skills would be preferred but not essential

Successful candidate should be able to work to their own initiative and judgement.

This is a fantastic opportunity to begin a career in the oil and gas industry. If you are interested in applying for this position, please get in touch today.





Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Administrator Jobs

Salary $18 to $18 Per hour

