About the Role:
The Role:
Fircroft is looking for Hire an Administrative Assistant-Saudi National to work with a Leading defence company in Riyadh.
Requirements for the Right candidate:
1) To be registered as Candidate with Special Needs with the Saudi Government
2)Customer Service oriented
3)Fluency in English
Interested candidate please share you CV with me at
The Company:
A leading European Defence Company
About Fircroft:
