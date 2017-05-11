Administrative Assistant-Saudi National

About the Role:

The Role:
Fircroft is looking for Hire an Administrative Assistant-Saudi National to work with a Leading defence company in Riyadh.

Requirements for the Right candidate:

1) To be registered as Candidate with Special Needs with the Saudi Government
2)Customer Service oriented
3)Fluency in English

The Company:
A leading European Defence Company

About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

