Administrative Assistant

Company NES Global Talent

Location San Ramon

About the Role:

Independently handles all incoming mail.

Composes routine correspondence.

Drafts, formats, and revises legal documents and proofreads them to ensure accuracy and consistency.

Manages attorney’s Outlook calendar.

Responsible for the coordination of all travel activity, including complex international itineraries.

Prepares detailed itineraries and provides background information for meetings and trips.

Tracks and gathers related expenses and prepares expense reports in CTREX.

Assists with creating and updating matters in TeamConnect and uploading documents into SharePoint.

Coordinates logistics and agendas for meetings and conferences.

Assists and provides backup coverage to other legal assistants as necessary.

Handles special projects as requested.

Effectively represents those supported to a broad array of contacts within Chevron and externally.

Maintains effective networks throughout company and outside organizations.

High School degree or equivalent.

Minimum of 5-7 years secretarial/administrative experience.

Intermediate to advance computer skills in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook).

Must be able to handle all activities with high confidentiality and high level of initiative and independence, ability to adapt to changing needs/deadlines and learn quickly and independently.

Demonstrated ability to set priorities and meet deadlines, while producing high quality work. Must be able to plan and balance multiple jobs simultaneously.

Ability to pay close attention to details ensuring error-free deliverables; must be self-motivated.

Anticipates customer’s needs and expectations and relieves them of routine matters and unnecessary details. Responds and follows up on requests quickly and efficiently. Ability to build rapport and establish positive working relationships.

Strong written and oral communications skills (correct grammar, spelling, sentence structure, vocabulary).

Ability to work effectively with a diverse group of people, including upper management.

Must have strong skills in areas of teamwork and problem solving skills.

Good attendance record.

Job Type Contract

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Legal Administrator Jobs

Salary $30 to $32 Per hour

Job ID 581799

