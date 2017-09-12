Admin Associate

Company Progressive GE

Location Elmendorf

About the Role:

Administration Associate

Location: Elmendorf, TX

Position Type: Contract (1 Year)

Schedule: Mon- Fri 45 Hours per week

Job Overview

Progressive Global Energy are working alongside one of the biggest Oil & Gas companies in the world just now and we are looking for Admin Associates to join the team in Elmendorf, TX. This is a perfect opportunity for someone who has 1-2 years experience in this sector and are looking to progress their career.

Responsibilities

Reports to and receives assignments, instructions, and direction from the Supervisor

Works in close supervision with manager

Performs simple, routine and repetitive administrative functions.

Performs other duties and activities as directed.

Experience using Office and Excel is a must

0-2 years experience

The ideal candidate must be able to work under pressure and able to work in a team environment helping develop improved work processes for the organisation.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

