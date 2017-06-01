Accounts Payable Tech

Company NES Global Talent

Location Houston

About the Role:

Processes various types of payables, including PO- / project-related (USD and F/X), corporate, and expense reports

Ensures invoices are properly approved, in accordance with Company authority matrices

Ensures all invoice packages achieve 3-way match requirement, per U.S. GAAP, before setting up payment

Verifies invoices are coded to proper project or cost center

Works closely with suppliers and other departments to clarify questionable invoice items, such as pricing, freight charges, tax, proof of delivery, or any other items that are unclear

Reviews POs and WOs to ensure invoices do not exceed value without proper approval / revisions

Assists with providing support to internal and external auditors, as needed

Prepares end-of-month accrual and automatic entries to general ledger for all invoices, as required

Detailed oriented and organized

Used to working in a high volume, fast-paced environment

Experience in Oil and Gas Industry preferred

Job Type Contract

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Accounts Assistant Jobs

Salary $24 to $27 Per hour

Job ID 576941

Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.