Accounts Payable Tech

Posted on
Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 5:42pm
About the Role:
- Processes various types of payables, including PO- / project-related (USD and F/X), corporate, and expense reports
- Ensures invoices are properly approved, in accordance with Company authority matrices
- Ensures all invoice packages achieve 3-way match requirement, per U.S. GAAP, before setting up payment
- Verifies invoices are coded to proper project or cost center
- Works closely with suppliers and other departments to clarify questionable invoice items, such as pricing, freight charges, tax, proof of delivery, or any other items that are unclear
- Reviews POs and WOs to ensure invoices do not exceed value without proper approval / revisions
- Assists with providing support to internal and external auditors, as needed
- Prepares end-of-month accrual and automatic entries to general ledger for all invoices, as required
- Detailed oriented and organized
- Used to working in a high volume, fast-paced environment
- Experience in Oil and Gas Industry preferred
Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs